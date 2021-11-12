Critical Race Theory Controversy: Bans on Some Books by Black Authors

On Oct. 6, The Katy Independent School District in Texas removed Class Act and New Kid by Jerry Craft from its school libraries due to their discussion of racism. A parent who objected to the material said, “The books don’t come out and say, ‘We want white children to feel like oppressors’ but that is absolutely what they will do.” Additionally, York County, Pennsylvania succeeded in the “temporary” ban of over 30 books that discussed issues of race.