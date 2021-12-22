Are More People Dying From COVID-19 Under Biden Than Trump?

Biden said that getting vaccinated is a key component in facing the winter months ahead. He said, “As we head into the winter and confront a new variant, we must resolve to keep fighting this virus together. This means getting vaccinated and getting your booster shot, and taking other preventive measures such as masking.” Political leaders and analysts have used this milestone to gauge whether or not Biden is actually doing better than Trump when it comes to reigning in the COVID-19 pandemic.