Which Companies Are Hiring Blockchain Developers? In-Demand Skill

According to LinkedIn and Indeed, in 2020 and 2021, among the top "in-demand" skills companies need the most, "blockchain" ranks in the top 15 and LinkedIn ranked it #1. The tremendous growth has led to a magnitude of opportunities. Where there are opportunities, there are demands for talent and labor to execute those opportunities, which creates potential jobs for the market.

There are different types of organizations looking to hire blockchain developers among their current talent.