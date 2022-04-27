Community College Scholarships Can Lift the Burden of Tuition Fees and Debt

Community College Scholarships Can Lift the Burden of Tuition Fees and DebtBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 27 2022, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
As millions of people deal with student loan debt and hope for Joe Biden to wipe out $1.6 trillion of it, many are wondering how to pay for college today. Attending a community college remains one of the most affordable ways to get an education. Community college scholarships can bring down costs even more.
A recent estimate of the average yearly cost to attend community college was $4,989 for in-state students and $8,712 for those out of state. Although that's lower than the tuition charged by big universities, it can still be a financial burden. Here are some community college scholarships available in 2022.
General scholarships are available to community college students
- Tallo’s $1,000 “What Motivates You?” Scholarship. The deadline (March 31, 2022) has passed, but you might try it next year.
- The $10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship. The application deadline is April 30, 2022. This program also offers monthly $1,000 scholarships.
- Ethel Hayes Destigmatization of Mental Health Scholarship. Its essay contest's two winners get $4,200 each. The application deadline is June 14, 2022.
- BigSun Scholarship. The deadline for this $500 award for student athletes is June 19, 2022.
- Horatio Alger Career and Technical Scholarships. For students committed to a career or technical program, there are 500 awards of up to $2,500 each. June 15, 2022 is the application deadline.
- Delete Cyberbullying Scholarship. The deadline for this $1,000 scholarship is June 30, 2022.
- Gen and Kelly Tanabe Scholarship. This is a $1,000 award with a July 31, 2022 deadline.
Some scholarships don’t require an essay for application
Some scholarships are “no-essay,” meaning don’t have to write an essay to apply.
- Scholarships360's $1,000 No-Essay Scholarship. To apply, create an account at Scholarships360 by Sept. 30, 2022.
- The $2,000 Nitro College Scholarship. The deadline is April 30, 2022.
- Niche's $2,000 No Essay Scholarship. The deadline is April 30, 2022.
- “Be Bold” No Essay Scholarship. No essay required, but you have to create a profile that showcases your “boldness.” Bold.org has a number of easy, no-essay scholarships to check out.
- The $1,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship. The application deadline is April 30, 2022.
Career or interest-specific scholarships
- National Heroes Grant for Nurses. All students pursuing nursing careers are eligible for this $1,000 scholarship. The application deadline is May 16, 2022.
- HelpTeaching.com Scholarship. This is a $1,000 award for aspiring teachers, and the deadline is June 1, 2022.
- The $1,500 Michael Moody Fitness Scholarship. The review committee looks at just the first 1,000 applicants, so apply ASAP.
- Future Designer Scholarship. Design a greeting card for a chance at a $2,000 scholarship.
Fill out a FAFSA form and check local community colleges for scholarship opportunities
In addition to applying for individual scholarships, prospective college students should fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. Community colleges also sometimes provide free or reduced tuition for local students. Contact colleges' financial aid office to find out what scholarships they offer.