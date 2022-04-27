Logo
Pueblo Community College
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Community College Scholarships Can Lift the Burden of Tuition Fees and Debt

By

Apr. 27 2022, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

As millions of people deal with student loan debt and hope for Joe Biden to wipe out $1.6 trillion of it, many are wondering how to pay for college today. Attending a community college remains one of the most affordable ways to get an education. Community college scholarships can bring down costs even more.

A recent estimate of the average yearly cost to attend community college was $4,989 for in-state students and $8,712 for those out of state. Although that's lower than the tuition charged by big universities, it can still be a financial burden. Here are some community college scholarships available in 2022.

General scholarships are available to community college students

northernessexcommunitycollege
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Community college can reduce costs overall, and scholarships can help students even more.

  • BigSun Scholarship. The deadline for this $500 award for student athletes is June 19, 2022.
Some scholarships don’t require an essay for application

Some scholarships are “no-essay,” meaning don’t have to write an essay to apply.

nitro k
Source: Nitro FB

Nitro's $2,000 scholarship application window is open until April 30, 2022.

Career or interest-specific scholarships

fafsa
Source: Federal Student Aid FB

FAFSA scholarship tips include checking various sources for scholarship opportunities.

Fill out a FAFSA form and check local community colleges for scholarship opportunities

In addition to applying for individual scholarships, prospective college students should fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. Community colleges also sometimes provide free or reduced tuition for local students. Contact colleges' financial aid office to find out what scholarships they offer.

