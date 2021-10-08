Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) IPO Upsized Before Listing, Stock Jumps

Cognition has produced promising early efficacy results for its lead candidate, CT1812, for treating Alzheimer’s disease. CT1812 is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 study for people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disorder. The company expects to report top-line data from the trial in 2023.

Cognition thinks that Alzheimer’s disease afflicts around 6.2 million people in the U.S. The disorder’s prevalence is anticipated to more than double by 2050. The direct healthcare costs for patients with Alzheimer’s disorder or other forms of dementia are expected to surpass $300 billion. The global Alzheimer’s disease market size, valued at an estimated $2.9 billion in 2018, is set to reach $10.5 billion in value by 2025, according to a report by Market Insight Reports.