Codex DNA Joins Synthetic Biology Competitors, Will Go Public

Codex DNA, a synthetic biology company focused on the technology of writing DNA and mRNA, is preparing to go public with an offer of 6.7 million shares . Codex DNA makes the BioXP system , which is the only fully automated benchtop instrument that facilitates biology workflows.

The company’s mission is to apply its breakthroughs in automation solutions for DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis to accelerate advances in personalized medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy . Codex DNA's technology enables researchers to “write” high-quality synthetic DNA and mRNA for use in multiple markets of synthetic biology.

The book-runners on the IPO are Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company LLC, and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Codex DNA is conducting its IPO this week to become publicly traded on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, 6.7 million shares of its common stock will be offered at $14–$16 per share. Also, the firm expects to provide a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1 million shares at the IPO price.

Codex DNA versus its competitors

Codex DNA isn’t the only synthetic biology company producing innovative research for gene and cell therapy, drug discovery, genome editing, and related fields. GenScript, Twist BioScience, and XX IDT (Integrated DNA Technologies) are several competitors with Codex DNA in the synthetic biology industry.

Other competitors are Zymergen, which just went public this spring, as well as Amyris.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Codex DNA products include the BioXp system and kits, BioXp foundry services, and benchtop reagents like Gibson Assembly kits, RapidAMP kits, and VMax X2 cells. According to its press release, the BioXp system “can democratize synthetic biology by simplifying the process of building DNA and mRNA.”

The BioXp system can help speed up the processes of discovery, development, and production of innovative products. Its end-to-end, hands-free automated workstation is broadly accessible. The system can help develop antibody-based biologics, mRNA-based vaccines, and therapeutics and precision medicines.