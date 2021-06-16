Civic Crypto Price Prediction Shows Huge Upside Potential

Bitcoin’s recent milestone of becoming a legal tender in El Salvador has left many investors looking for the next cryptocurrency that could explode. As a result, Civic (CVC) token is on many investors' radar. What’s the CVC crypto price prediction and is it a good investment?

Currently, Civic token trades at $0.27 after rebounding strongly from its all-time low of $0.010 in March 2020. The altcoin is associated with a project focused on identity verification and combating fraud, which remains a major problem. There are 670 million CVC tokens in circulation, which represent 67 percent of the maximum supply of 1 billion tokens.

What is Civic (CVC) crypto and how does it work?

Civic is an identity solution based on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides tools that people and businesses can use to protect personal data. The Civic token is the official cryptocurrency for transactions on the Civic platform.

The platform brings service providers, consumers, and validators together. When signing up for a service through Civic, consumers get the tools to share personal data securely and in a manner that keeps them in control. The validators help the service providers verify the information shared by the consumer.

Validators receive the Civic token as a reward for their work. You can also earn Civic tokens for signing up for a service or introducing a new user to service providers on the Civic platform.

Civic’s technology helps businesses sign up customers faster while reducing the risk of fraud. On the other hand, people are able to control how they share personal information with businesses. It's easy for people to sign up for the services that they want.