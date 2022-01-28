Barbara Corcoran's 'Shark Tank' Co-Stars Begged Her Not to Invest in Chill Soda

What’s the update on Chill Soda? The Shark Tank brand was billed as a “healthy soda revolution,” offering carbonated beverages with less sugar and fewer calories than the usual vending-machine offerings.

In Shark Tank’s first season, Chill Soda found a big fan in investor Barbara Corcoran. “I love having a soda I can actually feel good about giving to my kids, and best of all, my kids loving drinking it,” she says in a quote on the Chill Soda website.