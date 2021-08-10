Chiliz Still Trades 60% Below Its Peak—Should You Buy the Dip?

If Chiliz (CHZ) cryptocurrency has caught your attention, you aren't alone. Many investors are talking about it now and it has something to do with soccer star Lionel Messi and the Barcelona team. What’s Chiliz coin's price prediction and can it reach $10 before 2025?

At its current price of $0.33, Chiliz crypto has gained almost 1,200 percent since January 2021. The altcoin has climbed 30 percent in the past week alone and has outpaced blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Socios supports trading in fan tokens of soccer clubs like Italy’s Inter Milan, Spain’s Barcelona, England’s Manchester City, and France’s PSG. Fans use Chiliz crypto to purchase their team’s token on Socios.

To better assess Chiliz crypto’s price prediction, you need to understand and gauge its prospects. Chiliz is the official cryptocurrency of Socios—a platform for trading fan tokens issued by professional sports teams.

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there seeking your attention. Many have a track record of blockbuster returns while some have disappointed. Looking at the impressive returns altcoins like Dogecoin, Telcoin, and Polygon have delivered, many investors are hunting for the next crypto to explode .

The rise in Chiliz coin also comes after Socios inked a sponsorship deal with Italy’s soccer team Inter Milan. The arrangement promises to bring more traders to the fan token exchange platform. As the tool that facilitates Socios trades, Chiliz crypto stands to benefit from increased trading activity on the platform.

PSG fans have rushed to buy the club’s token in anticipation of it signing Messi from Barcelona, which is driving up Chiliz crypto's price. The tokens give fans the right to participate in their team’s decisions. Also, fans can use the token as currency to purchase the team’s products.

Is Chiliz (CHZ) a good investment?

The main reason you might be interested in the Chiliz (CHZ) price prediction is to try and gauge if the crypto is a good investment. Looking at Chiliz’s historical performance, the altcoin has paid off well for investors. Those who purchased it a year ago have seen their investment grow more than 2,400 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

The crypto has had many ups and downs since its debut. In September, Chiliz fell to what still stands as its all-time low. Those who took faith and bought that dip have seen their money grow more than 8,000 percent.