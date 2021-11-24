December’s Child Tax Credit Could Be Larger—Will It Be The Last One?

In order for advance payments of the child tax credit to extend through 2022, the Senate will need to pass the bill with its current terms. That would allow joint filers who make up to $150,000 annually or unmarried filers who earn up to $112,500 to collect their child tax credit in monthly installments through 2022. If the bill is passed, eligible individuals could continue receiving $250 per child under the age of 6 or $300 per child if they're between the ages of 6 and 17.