Chelsea Clinton's Net Worth Comes From Her Multi-Faceted Career

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of the 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton, was just a teenager when she lived in the White House. She holds degrees from several prestigious universities and has had a successful career as a consultant for McKinsey. She has authored several books, campaigned on behalf of mother Hillary Clinton in 2016, and serves on several corporate boards.

Birthdate: February 27, 1980

Education: Stanford University (Bachelor's degree), Oxford University (MPhil in International Relations), Columbia University (Master's degree in Public Health)

Spouse: Mark Mezvinsky

Children: 3