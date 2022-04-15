Cat Amazing Sells Out of Its Interactive Toys Before Its ‘Shark Tank’ Episode

Once Andrey and Mooky settled on a design for the toy, they looped in other human employees and two more four-legged colleagues (an intern Eli and a QA head named Zeke).

“The rest, as they say, is history,” the site adds. “But you can be sure that this is only the beginning, as the crew is already back in the shop, coming up with creative concepts for awesome cat toys! (Well, you know who’s actually coming up with them.)”