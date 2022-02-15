Can Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Really Freeze Bank Accounts?

Trudeau has enacted the Emergencies Act in an attempt to stop the protests. In a statement, Trudeau emphasized his belief that the protests are now causing economical harm to the country and placing public safety at risk. The evocation of the Emergencies Act has permitted banks to freeze the funds of any person who might be receiving funds on behalf of the protest. This includes personal and corporate accounts and canceling any insurance that's linked to trucks that are involved in the protests as well.