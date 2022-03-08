Since Calvin Ridley entered the NFL, he has been a top player in the league. Ridley is expected to continue his impressive career for years to come. But for the 2022–2023 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons player won't be able to play since he was suspended by the NFL for betting on the league’s games. NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games, and the league takes those actions very seriously. With Ridley losing a season of pay, what's his net worth?Ridley has until March 10 to appeal the suspension, but it's expected that the NFL player will just accept it. The wide receiver will lose over $11 million dollars this season because of the suspension.Calvin Ridley has had a great career in the NFL so far.Since high school, many sports fans knew Ridley was going to be successful in the NFL. He was a five-star recruit coming out of Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla. Ridley was considered the best wide receiver in the 2015 high school football class and committed to the University of Alabama, a school known for being a powerhouse in college football. The Florida native racked up multiple awards at Alabama, including Second-Team All-SEC in 2016 and First-Team All-SEC the following season.After winning two SEC and College Football Playoff National Championships at Alabama, Ridley entered the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the second wide receiver taken in the entire draft, being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick.The former Alabama WR made an immediate impact on the field for the Falcons. He made the 2018 All-Rookie Team and ranked sixth in the league in receiving TDs. He continued to earn other accolades such as making the Second-Team All-Pro list in 2020 and ranking in the 2021 NFL Top 100 list at 65.In the previous 2021–2022 NFL season, Ridley’s season was cut short after he announced on October 31, 2021, that he was temporarily stepping away from football so that he could focus on his mental health.Ridley was placed on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list, which is where NFL teams designate players when they aren't able to practice or play due to an injury or illness that isn't related to football. With it still being early in the season at the time, many fans hoped that Ridley would return to the team later in the season. However, Ridley never played another game that season.What did Calvin Ridley gamble on?The NFL player reportedly gambled on parlay bets, with some of the bets including the Falcons to win certain games. The NFL worked with its betting platform partners to investigate the situation and was able to discover that Ridley was placing these types of bets.What is Calvin Ridley’s net worth?Ridley has a net worth of $10 million, according to The Sun. He originally signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons when he was first drafted, which was worth about $10.9 million.