RTP Stock Is a Good Buy Near $10 Before Joby Aviation Merger Date

Currently, no Wall Street analysts cover RTP stock. However, Joby Aviation’s forecast will depend on how steadfastly it's able to stick to its deadlines. Its first vehicle isn't expected to deploy before 2024, which is still three years out. Until then, investors will bid its stock up or down based on the company’s updates regarding its project timelines. Overall, given Joby's first mover advantage in a space that's expected to grow substantially, the outlook for Joby stock is very bright if it's able to execute without too many hiccups.