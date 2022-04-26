Bored Ape Yacht Club Was Hacked Again — Millions of Dollars Worth of NFTs Stolen

Social media has imploded with users expressing outrage that the hack was able to occur while others wonder how so many people were duped considering that the Discord for the "Otherside Metaverse" doesn't open until April 30. There would be no reason for minting to start before then. According to Bloomberg, the owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club released a statement and said, "Yuga Labs and Instagram are currently investigating how the hacker was able to gain access to the account."