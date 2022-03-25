BlackRock’s Crypto Portfolio: The World’s Largest Asset Manager Leaps Toward Blockchain

In Jan. 2022, BlackRock filed a registration statement with the SEC for the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF. According to the company, the fund “seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilization of blockchain and crypto technologies.” The ETF is still awaiting approval from the SEC, but BlackRock isn’t waiting to get involved in Bitcoin and related blockchain technology.