Binance Announces an NFT Deal With YG Entertainment — Biggest Deal Yet

T.O.P. and BIGBANG have been with the label for over 15 years, so it came as a shock to music fans, and definitely dealt a huge blow to YG. T.O.P 's childhood friend, G-Dragon, is considered to be the leader of the BIGBANG group and is one of the longest-tenured artists under YG. Fans have worried that G-Dragon could be the next artist that wants to leave the label. Since he's widely regarded as the agency’s top individual male artist, YG could take a significant loss in music sales.