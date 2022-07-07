President Biden Reveals Plan to Help Protect Workers' Pension

If you’re an employee who has a multiemployer pension plan that's insured by the PBGC, and have suffered losses in your pension plan, you can apply on the agency’s website for assistance. The agency has different priority groups for applications, so depending on when your plan is expected to become insolvent, there will be different target dates that workers can apply. The PBGC says that it could possibly restore benefits for certain plans even if a person didn’t apply.