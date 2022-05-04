Bernard Kim, New Match Group CEO, Has a Net Worth of $16.2 Million

Kim is making his mark as a prominent name in the tech industry. Match Group is made up of platforms like Tinder, OkCupid, and PlentyOfFish (just to name a few). Kim will have the opportunity to expand the company, make it more efficient, and increase the user base across the board. Given his success at Zynga, where he was crucial in the company’s turnaround and helped develop engagement and monetization strategies, it’s easy to see where Match Group saw the good in him.