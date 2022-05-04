Bernard Kim, New Match Group CEO, Has a Net Worth of $16.2 Million

Bernard Kim, New Match Group CEO, Has a Net Worth of $16.2 MillionBy Rachel Curry
May. 4 2022, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
After nearly six years as president of social video game developer Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), Bernard Kim is transitioning to a new executive role. Kim is set to take over the chief executive spot at Match Group Inc. (MTCH), whose portfolio of online dating platforms runs the gamut.
Bernard Kim
Incoming CEO, Match Group Inc.
Net worth: $16.2 million
- Education: BA in Economics and Communications from Boston College
- Former roles: President of Zynga, Senior Vice President Mobile Publishing at Entertainment Arts, Director of Sales and Channel Strategy at The Walt Disney Company
- Awards: Mobile Legend at Pocket Gamer's Mobile Games Awards 2020
Who is Kim, and what do his salary and net worth look like as he heads into his new role at Match?
Match Group names Bernard Kim as the new CEO.
Match announced in a press release on May 3 that Kim will take the helm as the company’s new CEO. With 45 dating platforms to its name, including the eponymous Match.com, the company's transition is monumental.
Kim said in a statement, “I'm honored to join Match Group's talented team at such a pivotal time, as the company continues to see powerful momentum, strong user engagement, and passionate employees who are driven to bring joy to millions of users from all walks of life.”
What happened to Match CEO Shar Dubey?
Upon accepting the role, Kim said, “I have tremendous admiration for Shar Dubey's leadership and for Match Group's powerful mission to create meaningful connections for every single person worldwide today and in the future."
So, what happened to Dubey, whose 16-year tenure is poised to come to an end? According to Match, Dubey resigned from her role, though it isn't clear what her next steps are in her career and life.
Kim will take Dubey’s spot on May 31. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the broader tech industry.
Bernard Kim’s salary and net worth are substantial.
Kim’s contract as Match Group’s incoming CEO is lucrative. Kim will make an annual base salary of $1 million. Then there are the extras, like “discretionary annual cash bonuses” and equity awards worth millions of dollars per year. The equity awards are estimated to be worth $12 million by 2023.
Currently, Kim’s net worth is reportedly at least $16.2 million, though that number likely fluctuates. Kim is poised to shift his position of at least $10 million of ZNGA stock units (he has already sold at least $1.2 million worth of his share).
Kim is making his mark as a prominent name in the tech industry. Match Group is made up of platforms like Tinder, OkCupid, and PlentyOfFish (just to name a few). Kim will have the opportunity to expand the company, make it more efficient, and increase the user base across the board. Given his success at Zynga, where he was crucial in the company’s turnaround and helped develop engagement and monetization strategies, it’s easy to see where Match Group saw the good in him.
As for Kim, he tweeted, “I’m excited to be the CEO of Match. I truly believe that love, connections, and relationships are the pillars to a happy life. I’m elated to work at THE organization that's responsible for connecting millions of people around the world.”