Backblaze’s (BLZE) IPO Is Coming Soon, and the Stock Looks Promising

Backblaze's B2 cloud storage solution has been used by a number of small businesses, including American Public Television, the Gladstone Institutes, and Kings County, Calif. Backblaze claims that the cost of data storage for the B2 service is 76 percent lower than that of AWS’s S3 storage service, and data download fees are 80 percent lower.

B2 accounts for less than a third of Backblaze's revenue. However, B2 sales in the first half of 2021 increased 60 percent YoY, and the online backup business increased 12 percent. Also, as of June 30, 2021, Backblaze’s annual recurring revenue had grown by 24 percent YoY to $64.8 million. The company's 110 percent net revenue retention rate indicates it can upsell existing customers. Overall, Backblaze IPO stock is a good buy based on the company's attractive valuation and strong growth potential.