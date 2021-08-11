AXSM Stock Should Rebound, Good Time for Investors to Buy the Dip

According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price is $107.40 for AXSM stock, which is 352 percent above its current price. Among the 13 analysts tracking AXSM, 11 recommend a buy, one recommends a hold, and one recommends a sell.

Several analysts reduced their target price for AXSM stock after the regulatory setback. BTIG Research, SVB Leerink, and Truist Securities reduced their target price from $123 to $55, $115 to $75, and $200 to $160, respectively. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from overweight to equal weight and reduced its target price from $105 to $34. The analyst thinks that Axsome could struggle with the likelihood of an on-time approval lowered, especially given the absence of other near-term pipeline catalysts.