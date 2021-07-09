How High Can Axia Go? Here’s How To Buy the New Altcoin

How High Can Axia Go? Here’s How To Buy the New AltcoinBy Anuradha Garg
Jul. 9 2021, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Investors have bought up all sorts of altcoins in search of the next Bitcoin. While cryptocurrencies have been weak, the crypto market's outlook is strengthening along with investor interest. On Jun. 24, the Axia project announced the launch of its own asset-supported global currency. What's the Axia coin's prediction, and where can you buy it?
The crypto market has been in turmoil after surging earlier this year. Energy consumption concerns and China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies have been some major factors in that weakness.
What's the Axia cryptocurrency?
Axia, a monetary framework and technological ecosystem, allows participants to be their own value creators through decentralized activity. Its network integrates applications to drive mainstream adoption and improve business processes on a global scale. The Axia coin, the first asset-supported global currency, aims to introduce a more equitable economic model using blockchain and smart-contract technology.
How many Axia coins are there?
Axia has a supply cap of 3.8 million. Information on its circulating supply is not yet available.
Is Axia a good investment?
As Axia is still in early deployment and its use cases are limited, it will take some time for its investment value to be established. However, the Axia ecosystem promises huge benefits. Recently, it announced a partnership with fintech company Cardoro, which will allow AXIA Capital Bank members to embed AXIA in global payment products.
Axia's price prediction
Price predictions for Axia vary.
- Rationalinsurgent expects Axia to rise 46 percent to reach $0.32777 by the end of this year, and $1 by 2028.
- WalletInvestor, also bullish on Axia, expects it to gain an impressive 300 percent to reach $0.919 in one year. In five years, it sees the coin reaching $3.44.
- Digital Coin Price is also positive on Axia and sees it gaining 44 percent by the end of 2021 and 200 percent by 2025.
- Gov Capital has some of the most bullish estimates and forecasts Axia reaching $1.96 in one year and $5.80 in five years, implying gains of 770 and 2,478 percent, respectively.
Where to buy Axia
As cryptocurrency exchanges don’t allow purchases of Axia with fiat money, you'll first need to buy either Bitcoin or Ethereum. You’ll then have to transfer that crypto to another exchange. On Jul. 6, Axia was added to BitMart. You can also trade Axia on popular exchanges ProBit and Uniswap.