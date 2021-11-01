Does It Make Sense to Buy Assemble Protocol (ASM) Now?

Debuting on Coinbase Pro on Oct. 20, the ASM token surged by over 200 percent within 24 hours of getting listed. It was listed on the exchange after the community expressed massive demand for the token. Listing on Coinbase provides new cryptocurrencies with credibility and additional liquidity, in what's known as the “Coinbase Effect.” ASM has also been listed on Gate.io and Bithumb Korea, two other reputable crypto exchanges.