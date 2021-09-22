Asana (ASAN) Stock Hit an All-Time High, More Highs in the Offing

Asana stock hit an all-time high on Sept. 20 and closed at $118.9. The stock has risen by nearly 313 percent in about a year. The sales of work management and collaboration software tools have soared as the hybrid and remote work culture has become more of a norm post-pandemic. This has boosted Asana stock as well as the stocks of similar companies. After such a stupendous rise, investors want to know the outlook for Asana (ASAN) stock for 2025.