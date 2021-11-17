Quantum Computers Might Boost Computing—Are They Sustainable?

There are several challenges that need to be resolved before these computers can solve any real-world problems. The companies are trying to resolve these issues. IBM mentioned that with its new computer, qubits can now remain in a quantum state for as long as 300 microseconds, which is almost three times the median rate for most other qubits built using superconducting materials. Other companies are trying different methods like using lasers to trap ions or silicone-based processors.