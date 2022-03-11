When Are Nursing Home and Assisted Living Expenses Tax Deductible?

A TurboTax Q&A, meanwhile, explains that assisted living expenses are tax deductible when the patient can’t care for themselves, as certified by a licensed healthcare practitioner. That decision comes when the patient can’t do two or more of six activities: eat, get on and off the toilet, control their bladder and bowel functions, move from a wheelchair to a bed and back again, get dressed by themselves, and do their own bathing and grooming.