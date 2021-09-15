Why Is Archaea Energy (LFG) Stock a Good Investment?

If you’re thinking about buying Archaea Energy stock, remember that SPAC stocks can turn volatile after their merger closes. Considering that RICE stock has gained nearly 70 percent in 2021 and is almost 90 percent above its all-time low, investors may rush to take profit, prompting some post-merger volatility.

For the long term, however, Archaea Energy looks to be a promising investment. The company forecasts its profit will expand from $40 million in 2020 to nearly $400 million in 2025. Furthermore, the demand for renewable natural gas is so strong that Archaea Energy expects to lock in more than 60 percent of its revenue through long-term, fixed-price contracts, ensuring significant recurring revenue and financial stability for the company.