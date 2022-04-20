Rapper Arabian Prince Takes His Net Worth Into His Own Hands

Rapper Arabian Prince Takes His Net Worth Into His Own HandsBy Rachel Curry
Apr. 20 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Kim Renard Nazel, more widely known by his stage name "Arabian Prince," is in the hip-hop history books for his role in helping found rap group N.W.A. alongside the late Eazy E and others. More recently, Prince has diversified himself beyond the rap music genre, getting involved in money-making metaverse ventures that are helping to propel his net worth.
Arabian Prince (Kim Renard Nazel)
Tech Enthrepreneur, Music Producer, Rapper (N.W.A.)
Net worth: Up to $19 million
- Birthplace: Compton, Calif.
- Birthdate: June 17, 1965
- Industries worked in: Special effects, 3D animation, video games, music, entertainment
Keep reading to learn how Prince has taken his net worth and Web 3.0 business endeavors into his own hands.
What is Arabian Prince doing in the metaverse?
The N.W.A. debut album Straight Outta Compton came out in 1988 in the early days of the internet. Now, as the world progresses into Web 3.0, N.W.A. founding member Prince is joining the movement.
Prince is working on a metaverse healthcare system through a project called MdDao. He’s building it through Omniverse and Unreal Engine, two creator tools from Nvidia Corp. and Epic Games, respectively. The goal, Prince says, is to make the copycat healthcare system look legit — not cartoony. It would reflect what he calls "digital twins" of the existing healthcare industry and help to bridge gaps where inequitable systems may currently exist.
According to Omniverse vice president Richard Kerris, "It’s not a partnership as of now, it’s first about working together. We’re excited about his project.”
“I’m doing this to give connected services,” Prince says about his project, delineating him from other, buzzier celebrity metaverse projects.
Is Arabian Prince a tech genius?
Prince is a rapper and music producer who left N.W.A. after the group’s first of two albums came out. Even during his tenure in the group, Prince was heavily into tech. He learned to code at age 14 and worked a second career in visual effects at his own studio during the same time his music career was taking off.
Prince founded a product innovation incubator company Inov8 Next. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he founded Covitech.us to help get personal protective equipment (PPE) to companies to help them continue operating. Prince remains a steadfast gamer and coder.
Prince has reported growing up in Compton as a nerdy kid with a high I.Q. While Prince hasn’t pronounced himself to be a genius, he has come into his own over the years by accepting his tech-savvy side.
Arabian Prince has a hefty net worth.
Prince is considered to be a millionaire, although his net worth isn't on the public books. Estimates range from $1 million–19 million. At 56 years old as of April 20, Prince has never relied solely on music to make his fortune. Instead, Prince has kept his eggs in a variety of baskets—some of which would surprise fans of N.W.A. and 80’s hip-hop.
Then again, perhaps it’s only natural that Prince’s groundbreaking tendencies would eclipse industry lines.