Antimatter (MATTER) Crypto Price Prediction—More Upside

Many cryptocurrencies have been rebounding despite China’s crackdown on the crypto sector. Antimatter (MATTER) crypto is among the altcoins seeing a positive market sentiment. MATTER has seen its price more than double in the last month. One of the catalysts for this gain is its Mainnet launch on Oct. 8. The team plans to focus on onboarding other DeFi projects. Amid these developments, what is MATTER crypto's price prediction ?

Antimatter was founded in 2021 by Jack Lu and Robert Hu—core developers who had extensive experience in the DeFi space. There's a total supply of 100,000,000 MATTER tokens with 50 percent of the supply allocated for platform liquidity and incentives.

Antimatter aims to simplify derivatives trading in crypto markets and popularize options trading for crypto investors. It mainly offers two products—non-oracle perpetual options and financial NFTs. MATTER is the utility token of the Antimatter ecosystem, which is used for the creation and redemption of options and transaction fees and finding fees. MATTER holders also use tokens to submit proposals and vote on them.

Antimatter is the first non-oracle, on-chain decentralized derivative trading platform. Users are able to create their own auto-self-pricing derivative products like a personalized option contract.

Is Antimatter crypto a good investment?

Since users can create their own auto-self pricing models with Antimatter, they don’t need to rely on decentralized oracle services. This should help unleash the full potential of the derivative markets on DeFi.

The decentralized perpetual options platforms currently available are complex compared to their centralized counterparts. This has been hindering their adoption by beginners and impacting the decentralization of derivative services. Another real-world problem decentralized exchanges face is the lag of price synchronization with oracles, which gives users a lot of opportunities and ultimately leads to losses.

Antimatter wants to solve these problems. Its first product was designed as a Uniswap for options and derivatives, which is easy to use and provides an innovative way that abandons the use of oracles to secure the system. Also, Antimatter’s financial NFTs could have a strong future outlook amid the rising craze for NFTs.

Given the overall potential of Antimatter's products and services, it could have a bright future. Investors could bet a small amount on this crypto and keep a close tab on the developments in its platform to add to their positions.