Google Will Allow Third-Party Payments for Its App Store in South Korea

South Korean mobile app developers have voiced their concerns about companies like Apple and Google using their dominance to impose unfair rules and regulations. With there being limited major app store options outside of the Apple Store and Google Play Store, the country felt that its developers were being put in a bind.

Whereas Apple has imposed its in-app purchase mandate for years, Google announced in Sept. 2021 that it would enforce its own 30 percent commission on app developers. The mandate also required Google Play Store users to use in-app payments. The in-app purchase policy has existed for years, but now Google will enforce it. This came as a shock to many app creators, as customers were able to pay them directly instead of having to use the Google Play Store. The 30 percent commission is the same as Apple’s.