Why Does Conservative Media Pundit Ann Coulter Now Hate Donald Trump?

In 2020, Coulter shared her opinion on Trump’s tax situation. It was reported that Trump paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and didn't pay any income tax 10 to 15 years prior. Coulter took to Twitter to share her thoughts, saying, “I’ve paid nearly 50 percent of my income in taxes, year after year, and any system that allows billionaires to pay ZERO is unspeakable corrupt.” She went as far as to say that Democrats wouldn't change the tax situation because the "real estate billionaires” who benefit from it donate to Democrats.