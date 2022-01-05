Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' New Drug for ALS Makes Progress With the FDA

Joshua Cohen, the Co-CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals commented on the submission. He said, “We are thrilled to move toward the U.S. submission of an NDA for AMX0035 and look forward to continuing to work with the FDA.” Justin Klee, who's also a Co-CEO weighed in on the ALS treatment. He said that since ALS is a time-sensitive illness, Amylyx’s priority is getting the drug through clinical development as efficiently as possible.