Allison Kuch: How Much Is the Social Media Influencer Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Nov. 12 2021, Published 9:42 a.m. ET
Allison Kuch is a YouTube and TikTok content creator who shares details of her personal life and life as an NFL spouse on her channels. The 26-year-old married Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaac Rochell earlier in 2021. She documents their life together and earns money from her various social media platforms.
Allison Kuch
TikTok and Social Media Content Creator
Net worth: $300,000
Allison Kuch is a content creator across multiple social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Her videos range in topics, including travel, skincare, being in an interracial relationship, buying a house, and other parts of her everyday life. Kuch is also married to Indianapolis Colts player Isaac Rochell.
Born: January 10, 1995
Spouse: Isaac Rochell
Allison Kuch's TikTok channel
Kuch makes video content of her everyday life across multiple social media platforms. Her most popular social media channel is on ByteDance's TikTok. On her TikTok channel, Kuch has over 766,000 followers and some of her TikTok videos have garnered millions of views.
One recent TikTok video shows clips of her husband FaceTiming her from different NFL stadiums. The video has 3.7 million views on TikTok. Kuch's comedic tone teases "he probably has a girlfriend in every city he plays in" but debunks that idea with the many FaceTime connections made when he's on the road.
The TikTok channel also explores serious issues. In a recent video, Kuch looks depressed and writes about her sadness due to living in a new state without friends. She discussed the difficulty of feeling that she's "not allowed to feel sad" because of her good fortune in life.
Another video shows the couple sitting side by side while Kuch attempts to throw pens into a jar, repeating the question "Should my husband get me pregnant?"
Allison Kuch on Instagram and YouTube
Kuch also produces content on Instagram and YouTube, although the size of her following is much smaller on those platforms than on TikTok. Her Instagram account currently has about 37,000 followers and includes categories including the Colts, "funny," "home," and "my airbnb."
Kuch's YouTube channel started in 2012. On YouTube, she currently has over 23,000 subscribers. Some of her vlog and video titles are:
- "Reality of Being in the NFL and Going to a New Team”
- "We Bought A House!"
- "Introducing My Interracial Boyfriend To My Parents"
The YouTube channel includes video footage of the couple's wedding last spring in Mexico.
Kuch also goes by "Allison Rochell" since she got married. Her social media content covers topics including quarantine makeup, travel vlogs from the couple's trips over the years, skincare issues, her nose job, and insights into the everyday life of an NFL player and NFL spouse.
Allison Kuch's Airbnb rental
Kuch and Rochell also have an Airbnb property for rent called "The Margot Estate," located in Scottsdale, Ariz. Photos on Instagram of the rental depict a bright and airy space decorated in light and neutral tones.
Another income stream Kuch is exploring besides the Airbnb and her social platforms is a shopping link to clothing and products she loves. She features gift guides and photos of herself modeling clothing items as well as sharing skincare products she recommends. This is hosted on LTK, a new global digital marketing platform.