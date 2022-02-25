Alex Wagner Returns to MSNBC as a Senior Political Analyst

Alex Wagner Returns to MSNBC as a Senior Political AnalystBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 25 2022, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
TV viewers are eager to learn more about Alex Wagner — and her husband, net worth, and career history — now that the 44-year-old journalist is back on MSNBC.
Wagner, who previously hosted Now With Alex Wagner on MSNBC, has rejoined the cable network as a senior political analyst. She has recently been filling in for hosts Rachel Maddow on The Rachel Maddow Show and Chris Hayes on All In With Chris Hayes.
Alex Wagner has a reported net worth of $3 million.
Alex Wagner
Journalist, author, MSNBC senior political analyst, co-host of ‘The Circus’
Net worth: $3 million (reported)
Alex Wagner is a senior political analyst and guest anchor for MSNBC, and she hosted Now With Alex Wagner on the cable channel from 2011 and 2015. She is also a co-host of the Showtime series The Circus, a contributing writer for The Atlantic, and the author of the book Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging. She previously worked as a co-host of CBS This Morning Saturday, a White House correspondent for Politics Daily and the executive director of Not on Our Watch.
Birthdate: November 27, 1977
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Alma mater: Brown University
Spouse: Sam Kass (m. 2014)
After MSNBC canceled Now in 2015, Wagner joined The Atlantic as a senior editor the following spring, as Politico reported.
In 2016, Wagner became a co-host of CBS This Morning Saturday, but she left the morning show in 2018 to become a co-host of the Showtime docuseries The Circus.
She has a salary of $600,000 and a net worth of $3 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth estimates.
Alex Wagner discussed her ethnicity and family history in her book ‘Futureface.’
Wagner is the daughter of a mother from Burma (now Myanmar), and a father with ancestry in Luxembourg. As she recounts in her 2018 book Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging, she realized she wasn’t “generically American” at age 12, when a line cook at a diner asked her if she was adopted.
“At a certain point, especially as I got older … I wanted meaning. I wanted to find a sense of belonging and identity, and that’s what this book is,” she explained on CBS This Morning in 2018. “I was raised in a largely white community, I identified more with white culture, and I began asking myself, where is the Burmese side of my history? Where is that made manifest?”
Alex Wagner and her husband married in 2014—with the Obamas in attendance.
In 2014, Wagner tied the knot with Sam Kass, who was then a White House chef, the senior policy adviser of food and nutrition policy for then-President Barack Obama, and the director of then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative. The Obamas attended Kass and Wagner’s wedding—held at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, N.Y.—along with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, as USA Today reported at the time.
Alex Wagner has been filling in for Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes on MSNBC.
On Feb. 7, Deadline reported that Wagner would be returning to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and a guest anchor.
On Feb. 23, The Circus’s Mark McKinnon clarified on Twitter that Wagner wouldn’t be leaving the Showtime series. “One more time,” McKinnon wrote. “Alex Wagner is not leaving The Circus. She just has additional assignments at MSNBC. She can walk and chew gum.”
Wagner replied to that tweet, writing, “She can! Especially if it’s bubblegum.”