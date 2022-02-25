Alex Wagner Returns to MSNBC as a Senior Political Analyst

After MSNBC canceled Now in 2015, Wagner joined The Atlantic as a senior editor the following spring, as Politico reported.

In 2016, Wagner became a co-host of CBS This Morning Saturday, but she left the morning show in 2018 to become a co-host of the Showtime docuseries The Circus.

She has a salary of $600,000 and a net worth of $3 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth estimates.