South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh's Family History Is Streaked

South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh's Family History Is StreakedBy Rachel Curry
Sep. 9 2021, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Amid freckled controversy, Alex Murdaugh has resigned from his role at his legal firm where he partnered. His family history is coming into question as certain events and his behavior come under the radar.
With family murders, issues with a housekeeper, and financial crimes all coming to light, people are realizing that Murdaugh's intentions might not be true.
Murdaugh steps down from his South Carolina law firm amid controversy
Murdaugh, formerly of PMPED Law Firm (Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick), has stepped down from his law firm amid allegations of "misappropriating" a massive amount of money.
Murdaugh comes from a noteworthy family of 14th Circuit Solicitors. The role serves as the chief prosecuting agency for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in South Carolina.
There are many reasons why Murdaugh stepped down, but the key points include the fact that he was ousted for stealing a yet-unknown amount of money from his law firm (it's estimated to be millions). Recently, he was grazed by a bullet in the head while changing a tire. The close call comes months after his wife and son were killed.
Murdaugh reportedly has an opiate addiction and is checking himself into rehab.
Explaining the recent murders of Alex Murdaugh's family
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh (Murdaugh's wife and son, respectively) were murdered on June 7. Murdaugh found their bodies on the family's hunting property with several bullet wounds. The investigation into their deaths is still ongoing.
Following the murders, the state reopened the formerly cold case of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old who died in what officials presumed to be either a hit and run or gunshot homicide in Hampton County in 2015. Smith was found with a hole in his head.
How Paul Murdaugh's boating accident comes into play
At the time of Maggie and Paul's deaths, Murdaugh claimed to be with his father, Randolph Murdaugh III, who died at home. Murdaugh's son Paul was also awaiting trial for a boating accident that resulted in a death. Paul had pleaded not guilty. The accident took place in February 2019 and killed a 19-year-old woman named Mallory Beach.
Beach went overboard near Parris Island in Beaufort County. Her blood was found smeared on the outside of the boat. Amid Paul's erratic driving, two other acquaintances went overboard but survived.
Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper died mysteriously.
In 2018, Murdaugh's housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died at the home after she reportedly tripped and fell. Murdaugh settled with the housekeeper's family in court and ultimately paid out half a billion dollars. Suspicions remain about the housekeeper's cause of death.
Amid all the controversy, Murdaugh's net worth might not be in millionaire territory for long. As families await closure and investigators attempt to piece together a jumbled puzzle of crime and mishap, one thing is clear. Something is deadly wrong with Murdaugh's family history.
The Murdaugh's might not be in The Ozarks, but their family story is just as wild as the Jason Bateman-led TV show.