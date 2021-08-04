Kevin Halligen: ‘American Greed’ Subject Went to Prison for Fraud

If you caught the American Greed episode about Kevin Halligen on CNBC, you can understand why the installment was dubbed “The Spy Who Scammed Me.”

Halligen, who allegedly posed as a British spy, landed a six-month contract worth nearly $1 million to help find Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old who disappeared from her bed at a Portuguese resort one night in 2007, according to CNBC.