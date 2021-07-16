After Its 90% Crash, Is Aioz Crypto a Good Buy?By Ruchi Gupta
Jul. 16 2021, Published 7:47 a.m. ET
Bitcoin’s blockbuster gains have spurred interest in digital assets, with many investors noticing that cryptocurrencies are delivering better returns on investment than stocks. Aioz is among the most-discussed names in the cryptocurrency world right now. What’s Aioz crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?
After Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have become household names, investors are seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. However, there's a multitude to choose from, and many tokens aren't known outside of their small communities.
What is Aioz, and how does it work?
The Aioz Network uses blockchain technology for media content delivery. It’s trying to shake up the traditional content delivery model with lower costs, infinite scalability, and higher speeds.
Aioz is trying to recreate YouTube and Netflix for the blockchain world. Multiple content streaming apps have launched on the platform, which uses the Aioz token as its official cryptocurrency.
How many Aioz tokens are there?
Aioz has an initial total supply of 1 billion tokens, of which 72 million tokens are already circulating. The token, currently at about $0.22, has touched a high of $2.67 and a low of $0.19 since its debut.
Aioz's price prediction
For Aioz to get back to its peak of $2.67, it would need to rise more than 1,000 percent from its current price. If the altcoin maintains compounded monthly growth of 50 percent from now own, it could return to its peak by the end of 2021, and $70 in five years—a 30,000 percent return on an investment now.
Is Aioz a good long-term investment?
Digital video streaming is the future. According to eMarketer, U.S. adults, on average, streamed 133 minutes of video per day in 2020. That’s set to increase to 140 minutes in 2021 and 145 minutes in 2022.
At the same time, spending on video streaming is increasing, expanding the revenue opportunity for providers. Investors have sought exposure to this lucrative industry through Netflix, Disney, and Comcast stock.
Aioz offers alternative exposure to the digital streaming market. With the token trading 90 percent below its all-time high, it may appeal to bargain hunters hoping for a rebound.
Where and the best way to buy Aioz
Coinbase and Binance don't offer Aioz yet. But you can buy the crypto on Gate, KuCoin, 1Inch, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap—you just have to exchange it for another cryptocurrency, as Aioz purchases with the U.S. dollar aren't available.