Why Abbott Labs Stock Is a Good Buy Amid the Slump

Abbott Labs was a major manufacturer of COVID-19 testing kits at the front of the battle to keep the U.S. and global economy afloat. In turn, shares in the company performed well throughout 2020 and into 2021. After a significant slump at the onset of the pandemic , shares in Abbott Labs nearly doubled by February 2021.

Despite a nearing end to the pandemic, Abbott Labs was still optimistic about its 2021 outlook. In the first-quarter earnings call on April 20, Abbott Labs told investors that it was on track to meet its profit forecasts after global COVID testing-related sales hit $2.2 billion for the first quarter. The results were anchored by combined sales of $1.8 billion from the company’s BinaxNow, Panbio, and ID Now rapid-testing kits. However, investors started seeing progress made curbing the pandemic's grip as a sign of trouble ahead for Abbott Labs.