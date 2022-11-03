After Two-Plus Decades, Dan Snyder Might Sell the Washington Commanders

In July 2021, the NFL fined Snyder $10 million and put his wife Tanya Snyder in charge. However, the NFL didn’t publish a full report on the investigation’s results, so the House Committee on Oversight and Reform opened its own investigation into the Commanders' culture.

A female former employee accused Snyder of sexual assault, which the Post reported he settled with a $1.6 million payout in 2009.