Trump's Family Business Keeps Expanding Even as He Serves as President Trump has profited more from the office of president than any other modern president, and his family wealth just keeps on growing. By Joseph-Allen April 15 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For most of the recent history of the United States, presidents worked hard to make it clear that they wouldn't profit from the presidency. While President Trump has made statements suggesting he's not profiting, his family business has continued to expand throughout his second term, and it's clear that that's led to both personal enrichment and enrichment for every member of his family.

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Following news in April of 2026 that Trump's family business was expanding again, many wanted to better understand the state of the Trump business. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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What is the latest Trump family business expansion?

According to reporting in The Associated Press, the Trump family's real estate business is undergoing the biggest expansion it's seen in the company's history. This comes after the family expanded into cryptocurrencies in a venture that brought in billions of dollars. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are behind the expansion, according to the report, which involves working with businesses that also do business with the United States.

“The brothers have also joined or invested in a number of companies that aim to do business with the government their father runs,” Bernard Condon's report explains. “Last month, they struck a deal giving them stakes worth millions in an armed drone maker seeking contracts with the Pentagon and with Gulf states under attack by Iran.” It seems clear, then, that the president's family is profiting from his presidency.

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How much money is Trump making as president?

President Trump, of course, makes the same salary as all recent presidents, which is $400,000. Unlike past presidents, though, Trump is making a lot of money on top of that baseline salary. According to reporting from The New Yorker in January, Trump has now made something like $4 billion off of the presidency. That total comes chiefly from the Trump family's various crypto ventures, which include World Liberty Financial, Binance, and American Bitcoin.

While Trump is (barely) running the U.S. government, his family is raking in billions from crypto and overseas deals.



Instead of, gee I don’t know, serving the American people, he’s monetizing the presidency.



The boundary between policy and private profit? Nonexistent. pic.twitter.com/OWAvgvjQN9 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 14, 2026 Source: X/@Public_Citizen

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According to The New Yorker's report, the Trump family is often lending little more than its name to these ventures, a business model that Trump has used for decades in which he does very little work other than selling his brand. The difference now, of course, is that the Trump name is also the name of the presidency, and Trump's personal business dealings could be influencing American public policy.

Ultimately, though, there are few accountability mechanisms that would give the public a better sense of exactly how much money Trump has made from the presidency. A Democratic Congress might hold hearings into Trump's business dealings, but the current Congress seems hugely uninterested in doing so.