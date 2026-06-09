Woman Seeks $75K From Royal Caribbean After Allegedly Tripping Over Scooter Royal Caribbean was hit with a negligence lawsuit after a woman allegedly tripped over a parked mobility scooter while aboard one of its cruise ships. By Jennifer Farrington June 9 2026, Published 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Royal Caribbean

Popular cruise line Royal Caribbean has been hit with numerous lawsuits over the years, many of which accuse the company of negligence or oversight. One example is a lawsuit filed in 2025 after a man died after allegedly being served 33 drinks in just a few hours. And then there's this case, which has made headlines, involving a woman who alleges that Royal Caribbean's negligence left her with permanent injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

The passenger, who traveled on the cruise in 2025, reportedly tripped over a parked mobility scooter but claims the cruise line is to blame. Here's what she's alleging and how Royal Caribbean has responded to the lawsuit.

Royal Caribbean hit with negligence lawsuit after a woman allegedly tripped over a parked scooter.

A woman from Florida slapped Royal Caribbean with a negligence lawsuit after traveling aboard the Jewel of the Seas on June 22, 2025. The woman, identified as Colleen Parson, alleges that while she was aboard the ship, she was walking through the casino, which was crowded with fellow passengers.

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, which obtained a copy of the complaint, another passenger using an electric mobility scooter had allegedly parked it in the walkway Parson was using. She claims she then tripped over the scooter. The complaint states, "Another passenger in the crowded casino bumped into [Parson] as she walked by, causing [her] to trip over the large mobility scooter which was parked near the crowded gaming tables." The incident allegedly left Parson with "serious personal injury."

@cruiseshiplawyer We discuss a lawsuit filed against Royal Caribbean Cruise Line by passenger Colleen Parsons, who was injured on the Jewel of the Seas when she fell over a mobility scooter that was left in a crowded casino walkway. Parsons claims another passenger bumped into her due to overcrowding, causing her to fall and fracture her wrist, requiring surgery. We explain Royal Caribbean's strict policies requiring mobility scooters to be stored in cabins rather than hallways, and note that the case was filed in the Southern District of Florida, where most Royal Caribbean lawsuits are handled. Royal Caribbean Sued Over Improperly Parked Mobility Scooter Injury! #cruise #cruiseship #cruiselife #cruisetok #cruising ♬ original sound - Spencer Aronfeld

Article continues below advertisement

The complaint also details the injuries Parson allegedly suffered, including a "comminuted intraarticular fracture of the distal radius of the left wrist," which required her to undergo "an open reduction internal fixation surgery." She claims her injuries are "permanent and/or continuing in nature."

Parson alleges Royal Caribbean was responsible for "negligent maintenance" and "fail[ed] to warn." In addition to blaming the cruise line for the incident, she is seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and has requested a jury trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how Royal Caribbean responded to the negligence lawsuit.

In response to Parson's amended complaint, which was filed in mid-May 2026, Royal Caribbean denied the allegations she lodged against the company. Instead, the cruise line argues that Parson was responsible for the accident and the injuries she allegedly suffered, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an attorney representing the cruise line, Royal Caribbean's response states that Parson's "own negligence was the sole proximate cause of her injuries and damages, and as such any damages are barred as a matter of law." The filing also argues that "the allegedly dangerous condition was open and obvious and should have been observed by [Parson] through the ordinary use of her senses." That said, Royal Caribbean is asking the court to enter judgment in its favor.