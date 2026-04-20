All About the Trader Joe’s Class-Action Settlement and Who Qualifies Trader Joe’s agreed to pay out $7.4 million in February 2026 after a customer sued in 2020. Here’s why, and how to file a claim. By Jennifer Farrington April 20 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Based on the headline, you’ve probably already concluded that retail chain Trader Joe’s was sued. And now you’re probably wondering what the company could have done wrong, who qualifies for a check, and how much the payout is going to be. Luckily, we’ve gathered all the information to give you the answers to all of that and more.

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To start, Trader Joe’s was sued in 2020 by customer Brian Keim (the plaintiff in the case). Anyone who made a purchase at a Trader Joe’s retail store between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019, may be eligible to file a claim and collect a piece of the $7.4 million Trader Joe’s has agreed to pay out via its insurer to settle the case. Here’s everything to know about the lawsuit, the settlement, and how to file a claim.

Inside the Trader Joe’s $7.4 million class-action settlement.

Source: Unsplash

Trader Joe’s was placed at the center of a class-action lawsuit after customer Brian Keim claimed that after shopping at Trader Joe’s, his receipt printed with the first six and last four digits of his credit card number. The middle digits were not revealed, nor was his name, address, expiration date, or other sensitive information that could connect him to the card.

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However, the number of digits he claims were disclosed exceeds what should be printed and allegedly violates the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, per the settlement website.

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In response to the alleged printing error, Keim filed a lawsuit against Trader Joe’s in 2020. From that time until now, Trader Joe’s claims it has not received any reports of identity theft tied to the alleged issue with receipt printing. The company is also denying any wrongdoing, though it has agreed to a $7.4 million settlement, paid out via its insurer, which may be reduced by $2,466,666.67 to cover attorneys’ fees for Class Counsel and $10,000 for the plaintiff.

Now, just because Trader Joe’s has agreed to the settlement doesn’t mean it is admitting any fault. “By entering into the settlement, Trader Joe’s has not conceded the truth or validity of any of the claims against it,” the settlement website notes. Now, reports from Oregon Live suggest that around 38,000 people may qualify to file a claim and collect a piece of the settlement. So, what’s the eligibility criteria?

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Who is eligible for the Trader Joe’s settlement payout?

If you’re looking to claim a piece of the $7.4 million class-action settlement (minus legal fees) Trader Joe’s agreed to pay in February 2026, here’s the eligibility criteria you need to meet. Keep in mind, the payout is reportedly around $100 per claimant, based on Oregon Live estimates.

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For starters, you must have made a purchase at a Trader Joe’s store between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019. Second, your receipt must have printed the first six and last four digits of your credit card number, though the settlement website notes that not all receipts during that timeframe included that information.