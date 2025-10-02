Entrepreneur PJ Schulte Expands Entertainment Reach With Paragon West PJ Schulte is the owner of Paragon West, a talent management and production agency based in Los Angeles. By Market Realist Team Oct. 1 2025, Published 8:28 p.m. ET Source: PJ Schulte

PJ Schulte has built a career that puts him both in front of the camera and behind it, balancing his passion for acting with the demands of running a growing entertainment company.

Schulte is the owner of Paragon West, a talent management and production agency based in Los Angeles. Through the company, he works with leading names across social media, sports, film, and music. The list includes boxer Ryan Garcia, Lionsgate, the Michael Jackson Estate, and many more.

“To me, there’s nothing more rewarding than helping a client become the best version of themselves, both in their personal life and professionally.” “When you really take time to listen, analyze, and understand what a person or brand needs to reach the next level of success, you can then make a plan and be there every step of the way to ensure things move along accordingly. It’s much deeper than just business,” Schulte said.

His start as an actor came unexpectedly by chance.. When Schulte signed his first actress, he enrolled her in a top-ranked acting school in Los Angeles to help sharpen her skills.

Before the program began, she moved back to the East Coast. Schulte had already paid the tuition, so he decided to take the spot himself.

“Since it was already paid for, I decided to attend the first few classes to get a better understanding of what being an actor is all about,” he said. That decision quickly became a turning point.

“I ended up falling in love with the craft, graduated from the school, and have been in multiple films since then,” Schulte said. His acting has brought international recognition, and he has a studio film and television series slated for production in 2026.

Schulte remains self-managed, an unusual step for an actor working at his level. He says the independence allows him to make direct decisions while also learning what performers need from the management side. “I have always dreamt of being on both sides of the entertainment industry, both as an actor, talent manager, and producer,” he said.