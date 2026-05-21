John Cerasani Is Closing In on 1 Million Instagram Followers — Here's How He Built His Brand The Chicago-based entrepreneur and investor has turned a gambling personality into a full-fledged business empire. By Market Realist Team May 21 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET Source: John Cerasani

John Cerasani is approaching a milestone that most social media personalities only dream about: 1 million Instagram followers. But unlike many influencers who ride a single wave of content, Cerasani has spent years building something more durable — a brand that sits at the crossroads of entertainment, investing, and financial education.

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A Bet on Bagels That Paid Off Big

One of Cerasani's most talked-about investments is PopUp Bagels, a fast-growing bagel concept he discovered through sports business analyst Darren Rovell at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. At the time, Cerasani was more focused on tech deals and was skeptical of a brick-and-mortar food play. But he trusted the founder's vision and got in at a $10 million valuation. Four years later, that decision looks like a masterstroke. PopUp Bagels recently attracted growth equity firm Tiger Capital at a reported $300 million valuation — a roughly 30x increase from when Cerasani first invested.

Source: John Cerasani

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"Tiger is growth-oriented, so who knows how high we end up going," Cerasani said, "but it's been one heck of a ride so far." His investment philosophy goes beyond the numbers. "When I analyze an investment opportunity, I don't just consider the financials," he explained. "I put heavy emphasis on the founder and whether or not I believe he is someone who can see this vision through."

New Ventures: From Chicago's Board of Trade to Cocktails

Cerasani is also a general partner in Ballers Chicago, a luxury membership-based sports and social club set to open inside the historic Chicago Board of Trade building. The concept — which blends golf simulation, pickleball, wellness recovery, and premium dining — follows successful launches in Boston and Philadelphia. And that may not be his last new venture. Cerasani recently teased an upcoming project called Kickstand Cocktails, offering a few details beyond the name.

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More Than a Gambling Influencer

Cerasani first built his following through casino content, but his approach sets him apart from typical gambling personalities. Rather than focusing purely on wins, he emphasizes strategy, game theory, and the mathematics behind casino games — a formula that has clearly resonated with a growing audience. In recent months, he hosted a cruise aboard Virgin Voyages with 75 high-limit casino players and followers, and participated in a celebrity poker tournament benefiting the American Skin Association alongside Michael Phelps, Justin Timberlake, Brian Urlacher, and Wayne Gretzky.

Source: John Cerasani

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"I'm good at it and understand the math," Cerasani said. "I believe I am really helping people learn how to actually stand a chance at the tables in Vegas." During a seven-day stretch in early April, he reportedly posted winning sessions at Circa Resort & Casino, Wynn Las Vegas, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, and the Plaza. He also finished third in a celebrity poker tournament at Wynn before being eliminated by NFL fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

What's Driving the Growth

For Cerasani, the follower count is a byproduct of something more intentional: a genuine connection with an audience that feels like it's learning something. He says fans now regularly approach him in Las Vegas not just for photos, but to share specific lessons they've taken from his content. "I love it," he said. "Especially when they approach me with something specific — like a lesson they learned or how something I once said has helped them."

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Source: John Cerasani