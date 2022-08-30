FTC Lawsuit Against Kochava Slams Abortion Geotargeting Data

A trigger law making abortion a felony went into effect in Texas on Thursday, Aug. 25. That makes a dozen states where most abortions are banned, a sweeping change from before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Still, about half of U.S. states retain full or limited abortion legality, and traveling for reproductive healthcare will be a necessity for some. To the FTC, protecting the data of these individuals is key to helping individuals maintain a safe and private existence.