Cigo Shows Why Last-Mile Delivery Is Now a Key Part of Customer Retention Across more than 1,000 brands running on the platform, Cigo reports a 98.52 percent global delivery success rate. By Market Realist Team May 27 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

The economics of last-mile delivery have always been unfavorable. It is the most labor-intensive, fuel-intensive, and time-intensive segment of the supply chain, and it is also the one that generates the least margin. For most of the industry's history, the goal was simply to minimize the damage. Get the order there, close the loop, move on.

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That calculus has changed. Delivery is no longer just a cost to be managed. For businesses running at scale, it has become a direct input to customer retention, and through retention, to revenue. The operational decisions made at the last mile now have consequences that extend well past the route itself.

The Retention Math

Acquiring a new customer costs five times more than retaining an existing one, according to research published by Bain and Company. For businesses where delivery is a primary touchpoint, that figure makes the quality of the last mile a retention investment, not simply a fulfillment cost. When a delivery goes wrong, the financial consequences stack across multiple categories simultaneously. There is the direct cost of the failed attempt, estimated at $17.78 per reattempt across the industry. There is the customer service overhead generated by inbound inquiries, typically between $5 and $10 per contact in agent time. And there is the downstream retention loss, the percentage of customers who do not return after a poor delivery experience, which according to Bain represents the most significant long-term cost of the three.

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For a business completing 500 deliveries per day with even a modest failure rate, those three categories combine into a material monthly cost before the retention effect is factored in. When retention is included, the number becomes a growth problem, not just an operations problem.

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Where the Breakdown Happens

The majority of failed deliveries are not caused by driver error or route failure. They are caused by a communication gap between the business and the customer during the delivery window. The customer was not home. The access instructions were unclear. The time window shifted and no one was notified. These are solvable problems, but only if the right tools are in place to address them in real time. Most delivery operations are not structured to close that gap. Notifications go out automatically but cannot receive a reply. Drivers have no direct line to the customer once they are on route. Dispatch teams find out about access issues after the driver has already moved on. The result is a failure rate that persists not because of execution problems, but because of information problems.

What the Numbers Look Like When the Gap Is Closed

Cigo's platform is built around closing that gap at every point in the delivery window. Two-way SMS between customers and dispatch teams means timing and access issues get resolved before they become failed attempts. Real-time route tracking gives customers accurate ETAs rather than broad windows. Automated notifications reduce inbound contact volume by keeping customers informed without requiring them to reach out. The downstream effect on review volume is one of the clearest indicators of what changes when the delivery experience improves. Cigo clients have generated over 6,500 five-star Google reviews through the platform's post-delivery engagement tools, with one operator documenting a 90 percent increase in total review volume after implementation. For businesses where local search visibility drives purchase decisions, that output has a direct and measurable revenue value.

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Across more than 1,000 brands running on the platform, Cigo reports a 98.52 percent global delivery success rate. At scale, the difference between that figure and an industry-average success rate represents tens of thousands of avoided redelivery costs annually, plus the compounding retention value of customers who received a delivery experience that gave them a reason to return.

The Profitability Layer

Beyond the immediate cost savings, the more significant business case for delivery technology is visibility into where margin is actually being made or lost across a route network. Cigo's Foresight AI, currently in development, will give operations and logistics leaders the ability to query their delivery network in plain language and surface answers about route profitability, failure concentration, and capacity utilization without requiring a manual reporting cycle. For businesses managing hundreds of routes across multiple zones, that kind of real-time visibility changes the nature of the decisions that can be made, and how quickly they can be made.

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