This Is How Long a Car Accident Injury Claim Takes in Florida In the immediate aftermath of an accident, there are several actions you should take to ensure that you are covered in the event of any future legal action. By Market Realist Team April 25 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Being involved in a car accident can be extremely stressful and anxiety-inducing, especially given the frequently shocking nature of such accidents. No one wakes up in the morning and decides that today is the day they are going to get into a car accident; rather, these are tragic events that come crashing into people’s lives when they least expect them. Every car accident you see clogging traffic or pulled off to the side of the road involves multiple people who had plans for the day, but whose entire schedules were derailed by the accident.

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In the immediate aftermath of an accident, there are several actions you should take to ensure that you are covered in the event of any future legal action. However, actually dealing with all of these, especially if you have been injured in the accident, can feel outright overwhelming. That’s why you should contact the Florida lawyers at Anidjar & Levine, who specialize in handling injury claims relating to car accidents, and who can help you navigate this occasionally tumultuous, lengthy process.

The Uncertain Timeline

A huge part of what makes car accidents so stressful for many is the sheer uncertainty. Many individuals involved in vehicle-related injuries are unsure how long the claims process may take. In Florida, car accident-related injury claims can take anywhere from a few months to a full year. While that is viewed as a fairly prompt response time within legal circles, it can feel like a long period of time to have such financial uncertainty looming over you in the aftermath of a car accident injury.

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While having a team of legal professionals on your side throughout this process can be a tremendous help, it’s also essential that you understand the ins and outs of the process so that you can better assist and expedite your claim in any way possible.

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Use Cases: What to do After an Accident

Find SafetyThe first and most important step in the immediate aftermath of a car accident is to get yourself to safety. Regardless of your vehicle's quality or location, you should do everything you can to remove yourself from the immediate situation and take precautionary measures to avoid further injuries. This is especially true if the accident occurred on a crowded roadway, as failing to do so could potentially lead to greater injuries for yourself and more accidents for others.

Seek Medical Help Once you are safe, seek medical help. Even if you don’t feel hurt or injured in the moment, you should get checked out by a medical professional, as sometimes injuries don’t fully manifest until hours or even days later. Having an officially documented check-up can definitely tie any related injuries to the accident, which can be essential for legal purposes down the road.

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Document Everything From exchanging pertinent information with the other drivers involved to taking pictures of the scene, you want to document everything related to the accident. In the moment, everything can feel simultaneously extremely vivid and somewhat lucid, a byproduct of the adrenaline coursing through your body. However, as mentioned, the claims process in Florida can take anywhere between several months and a year, which means that what’s really important isn’t your memory of the accident on the day, but rather what you’re able to recall months later. To aid you in this effort, take notes, take pictures, and document every possibly pertinent piece of information. This will help set you and your legal professionals up for success down the road and can expedite any injury claims.

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Seek Legal Help While you undoubtedly have a lot already on your plate following a car accident, you want ot seek legal help as soon as possible. The sooner a team like Anidjar & Levine can get involved with your case, the better.

Why Some Claims Take Longer

Cases involving serious injuries, multiple parties, unclear fault, or denied insurance claims can take longer to process. Such situations can significantly extend the timeline, dragging the whole affair out even longer. Furthermore, if a claim ultimately cannot be resolved through negotiation, filing a lawsuit can add time, sometimes extending the process to multiple years. While minor injury claims are often resolved within a few months, severe injury cases requiring extended treatment and legal review can take much longer. As such, having an experienced legal team on your side can help you accelerate your claim and pursue just compensation in the event of legal action.

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FAQ

How long does a car accident injury claim usually take in Florida? It may take anywhere from a few months to over a year, depending on injury severity and case complexity. What causes delays in a personal injury claim? Delays may come from ongoing medical treatment, disputes over fault, or slow insurance negotiations.