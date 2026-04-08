Mitesh Gyanchandani Treats Litigation Like a Precision System A young attorney with a long view, sharpening skills where precision matters most. By Mark Pygas April 8 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Mitesh Gyanchandani

Good litigation work starts long before anyone speaks in a courtroom. It starts with documents, timelines, and small decisions that must be defensible later. The process can feel almost mechanical, except the stakes are human. Mitesh Gyanchandani learned that early, and he learned it fast. He came to the United States from India with a clear goal: build a legal career that could stand inside a new system and still hold up. He earned his LL.M. from USC Gould School of Law, then moved into real litigation work in a law firm environment where drafting, discovery, deposition preparation, and case analysis are not academic exercises. They are the work.

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“People think the courtroom is the job,” Gyanchandani says. “The job is everything that has to be true before you ever get there.” Systems can break under weak inputs. Gyanchandani sees litigation the same way. A case can look strong until one assumption fails, one date is wrong, or one document is misread. Then the whole structure shifts. “You do not get credit for being close,” he says. “You get credit for being exact.”

The first standard he absorbed came from home

Gyanchandani’s entry point into law was personal. His mother is an attorney in India, and he describes watching her work as an early blueprint for what the profession demands. “She showed me how seriously this job should be taken,” he says. “Preparation was not optional. It was respect.”

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Source: Mitesh Gyanchandani

He became interested in law around age fourteen, starting with legal issues in India, then widening his focus. He wanted to learn a second legal system, not as a curiosity, but as a career path. That decision eventually brought him to Los Angeles, where he began adapting to a new legal framework and a new professional culture. “Moving countries is one thing,” he says. “Moving into a new legal language, that is a daily test.”

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A murder trial that changed how he saw the job

One of the defining moments of that transition came early. Gyanchandani worked as a law clerk on a murder trial, which was his first trial experience in the United States. It was not the kind of introduction that lets you ease in. It was high-stakes, high-pressure, and built on the kind of preparation that leaves no room for casual thinking. He says the experience made litigation feel concrete. “In the courtroom, you feel what responsibility means,” he says. “You feel how much the work matters when it has to stand in front of a judge and a jury.” That trial experience also helped set his standard for what comes next. He does not see law as a performance. He views it as precision work that has to be repeatable under scrutiny.

The day-to-day work that earns trust

Gyanchandani is provisionally licensed to practice law in California. He describes himself as early in his professional journey, learning from senior counsel, and earning credibility through dependable execution. That focus shows up in the kind of tasks he names. Drafting. Discovery support. Deposition preparation. Case analysis. Those are not glamorous words. They are also where cases get built.

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“When you are junior, you do not earn trust by talking,” he says. “You earn it by being the person whose work product holds.” He describes the challenge of being early in a career while handling complex matters with tight deadlines and large volumes of information, including employment matters and class action-related work. He sees it as a demanding environment that forces growth quickly. “You learn to organize complexity,” he says. “You learn to pull out what matters, then make it usable for the team.” He believes discipline is required to keep improving while staying reliable. “I try to be the person who is steady,” he says. “Not flashy. Steady.”

Why due process matters to him

Gyanchandani returns often to the same principle: due process and the rule of law. He believes the legal system works best when every party receives rigorous representation, and he sees that as a structural value. “People forget that fairness is built,” he says. “It is built through rules, through process, through work that is done carefully, even when people want a quick answer.”

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That belief shapes how he describes his long-term direction. He wants to build a reputation in employment discrimination and civil litigation. His work is both technical and human. It involves legal frameworks, yes, but it also involves real lives, livelihoods, and reputations. “Employment law is where people’s dignity meets institutions,” he says. “You have to treat it with seriousness, not ego.”

A career still being built on purpose

Gyanchandanl talks about discipline, adaptability, and consistency as the core levers that moved him from India into American legal practice. He also gives practical advice to others building a career from a non-traditional starting point: stay open to guidance, keep learning, and let the quality of your work speak for itself. “Being new does not mean being unreliable,” he says. “It means you have to keep sharpening.” His story serves as a reminder that high-stakes professions still run on fundamentals. Systems. Inputs. Checks. Clear thinking. Human responsibility.