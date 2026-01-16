51 Ventures Acquires Flex Watches — Founder Travis Lubinsky Tapped To Move Firm Toward Hands-On Brand Building Under 51 Ventures, Flex Watches will continue operating as a standalone brand while gaining access to expanded capital resources and operational support. By Market Realist Team Jan. 16 2026, Updated 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Flex Watches

51 Ventures has acquired Flex Watches , a move that reflects a broader shift in how investment firms are approaching consumer brands amid tighter capital markets and increased pressure on direct-to-consumer economics.

Article continues below advertisement

Flex Watches, founded by entrepreneur Travis Lubinsky, has spent more than 15 years building a lifestyle brand that blends pop culture, creator partnerships, and charitable giving. The company grew during the peak of the DTC boom, generating millions in revenue while avoiding many of the capital-intensive pitfalls that have challenged newer consumer startups in recent years. At a time when higher interest rates and rising customer acquisition costs have forced many consumer brands to rethink growth strategies, Flex’s long-term emphasis on community-led marketing and partnerships has helped it maintain relevance without relying heavily on paid media. That operating discipline likely played a role in 51 Ventures’ decision to acquire the brand.

Source: Flex Watches

Article continues below advertisement

The transaction also signals an evolution in 51 Ventures’ investment model. Rather than functioning solely as an early-stage capital provider, the firm is positioning itself as a venture operator that can apply proven playbooks across multiple brands. As part of the deal, Lubinsky will join the firm’s leadership team, bringing hands-on experience in product monetization, brand storytelling, and creator-driven distribution. Lubinsky described the acquisition as an opportunity to extend the systems and relationships built at Flex to a broader set of companies. From a financial perspective, that approach allows 51 Ventures to spread operating costs, share infrastructure, and potentially improve margins across its portfolio, a strategy increasingly favored by private capital as fundraising conditions remain selective.

The acquisition also coincides with the launch of 51 Ventures’ Venture Studio and operating framework, designed to co-found and scale companies alongside entrepreneurs, celebrities, and creators. The firm plans to focus on consumer products, lifestyle, health and wellness, and media, sectors that continue to attract capital despite volatility, particularly when paired with strong brand identity and diversified revenue streams.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Flex Watches

Chris Wilkerson, managing partner at 51 Ventures, said Flex Watches demonstrates how culture-driven brands can convert attention into sustainable businesses. He pointed to Lubinsky’s experience navigating multiple market cycles as an asset as the firm looks to build companies capable of performing through economic uncertainty. Partner Roger Bernardino, whose background includes private credit and consumer investing, described the deal as a strategic alignment rather than a traditional acquisition. He noted that Flex’s emphasis on authenticity and mission aligns with growing investor interest in brands that show resilience and customer loyalty during economic downturns.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the 51 Ventures umbrella, Flex Watches will continue operating as a standalone brand while gaining access to expanded capital resources and operational support. For investors, the structure offers optionality: continued cash flow from an established brand alongside potential upside from new ventures built using the same operating playbook.